The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

Report of dead body in B.C. park actually headless sex doll

This discovery, made at Manning Park on July 10, led police to uncovering two other sex mannequins

Princeton RCMP breathed a sigh of relief, momentarily, when they discovered that a suspected “dead body” wrapped in a tarp was merely a life-like sex doll missing its head.

This discovery, made at Manning Park on July 10, led police to uncovering two other sex mannequins – as well as the head from the original doll – nearby.

RCMP received a report of a dead body at the park at about 7:30 p.m.

“We located a blue tarp that appeared to have a body in it, laying face down,” said Cpl. Chad Parsons.

When the responding officer lifted the tarp to examine the find, he realized the “body” had no lower legs and there were metal joints attached.

Parsons noted the head of the doll did not appear to have been chopped off but rather it seemed to have fallen off when the mannequin was dumped.

The file is an unusual one, said Parsons.

“This is the very first found sex mannequin that I’ve seen,” said Parsons.

“We have seized the items and they are currently being held at the Princeton detachment for 90 days for the owner to come in and collect them.”

Anyone attempting to claim the dolls will need to provide descriptions, he added.

According to Parsons if the mannequins are not returned to their owner after three months they will be destroyed.

He said the dolls are valuable, and likely cost “thousands of dollars.”

ALSO READ: Sex robots could help your marriage, UBC prof says

ALSO READ: ‘Sex dolls’ help biologist study turtle mating habits

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
A great live music lineup at JulyFest
Next story
B.C. shipyard to get one-third of $1.5 billion frigate-repair contract

Just Posted

A great live music lineup at JulyFest

One of the best things about JulyFest is the live music at… Continue reading

Know it All: Summer entertainment in Kimberley Cranbrook

Cranbrook Arts The featured artist this month in the gallery at Cranbrook… Continue reading

Stetski talks up NDP election platform

NDP candidate for Kootenay-Columbia riding outlines election ‘commitments’ to Canadian voters

Abra Brynne wins Kootenay-Columbia Green Party nomination

Brynne is one of three candidates who will challenge MP Wayne Stetski

Crown recommends up to two-year jail term for former Bountiful leader

Crown says sentence range should be 18 months to two years for Bountiful child removal case

VIDEO: B.C. MLA Michelle Stilwell takes first steps in nearly 30 years

‘It actually felt like walking. It’s been 27 years… but it felt realistic to me’

Report of dead body in B.C. park actually headless sex doll

This discovery, made at Manning Park on July 10, led police to uncovering two other sex mannequins

Grand Forks fire chief found to have bullied, harassed volunteer firefighter: report

WorkSafeBC, third-party human resources investigation looking into allegations complete

Dog recovering after being drenched in hot coffee, B.C. man charged

Man was taken into custody, charged, and released pending a court date

Taekwondo instructor, 21, identified as B.C. bat rabies victim

Nick Major, 21, an instructor at Cascadia Martial Arts in Parksville

Science expedition to Canada’s largest underwater volcano departs Vancouver Island

Crews prepared for a two-week research mission to the Explorer Seamount

B.C. shipyard to get one-third of $1.5 billion frigate-repair contract

The federal government has promised to invest $7.5 billion to maintain the 12 frigates

Worried about bats? Here’s what to do if you come across one in B.C.

Bat expert with the BC Community Bat Program urges caution around the small creatures

B.C. on right road with tougher ride-hailing driver rules, says expert

The provincial government is holding firm that ride-hailing drivers have a Class 4 licence

Most Read