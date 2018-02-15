Ride-hailing is still not available in B.C. (Katya Slepian/Black Press)

Report paves the way for ride-hailing in B.C.

Committee makes 32 recommendations

An all-party committee in the British Columbia legislature is unanimous in supporting a province-wide plan for ride-hailing services in the province.

The committee’s report makes 32 recommendations to help pave the way toward introducing and regulating ride-hailing in B.C.

NDP committee chairwoman Bowinn Ma says the recommendations balance the importance of developing regulations that encompass fairness, consumer protection and worker rights in a constantly changing economy.

VIDEO: Man frustrated that Vancouver taxi driver won’t take him home to New Westminster

Deputy chairwoman Stephanie Cadieux of the Opposition Liberals and Andrew Weaver, leader of the Green party, say the recommendations provide the foundation to bring in ride-hailing by this year.

The report comes ahead of a government review due later this year from transportation industry expert Dan Hara, who was asked to provide recommendations for the creation of a made-in-B.C. ride-hailing service.

Transportation Minister Claire Trevena has said the government plans to introduce ride-hailing legislation in this fall.

The committee held public hearings and invited 67 expert witnesses, including representatives from ride-hailing companies, Uber and Lyft.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Mountie believed to have posted to Facebook saying Colten Boushie ‘got what he deserved’
Next story
Alleged victim of sexual interference by Chilliwack youth coach speaks out

Just Posted

Lab results show foreign toxic substance in dog deaths

Steeples Veterinary Clinic warning dog owners to be careful in the Community Forest

Stetski honours local couple in House of Commons

Kootenay Columbia MP Wayne Stetski rose in the House of Commons on… Continue reading

MLA wades in on road conditions

As reported earlier this week in the Bulletin, a group of Kimberley… Continue reading

Kimberley City Council discusses the Mark Creek Integrated Watershed Management Plan

Kimberley City Council has approved the receipt of the revised Mark Creek… Continue reading

Kimberley City Council discusses 2017 SunMine numbers

The City of Kimberley has released the preliminary figures for the SunMine,… Continue reading

Kimberley residents take icy road conditions into their own hands

Kimberley residents took icy road conditions into their own hands yesterday evening,… Continue reading

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Alleged victim of sexual interference by Chilliwack youth coach speaks out

Mother of another alleged victim of Codie Hindle speak about an investigation in 2011

New NEB approvals for Trans Mountain pipeline to begin Burnaby tunnel work

Construction can now begin on a tunnel entrance in Burnaby

Legal marijuana won’t hit shelves before August

Senators agree to hold a final vote by June 7 on the legislation

La Nina keeps on keeping on

Cold, snowy weather forecasted for the weekend

Mountie believed to have posted to Facebook saying Colten Boushie ‘got what he deserved’

Police conduct internal probe after comment about Indigenous man shot dead on Saskatchewan farm

Report paves the way for ride-hailing in B.C.

Committee makes 32 recommendations

Moose hide message to men keeps growing

Marchers pledge personal responsibility in domestic violence

Most Read