Rescue efforts continue, four days after heavy flooding strands hundreds on Sasquatch Mountain

Sasquatch Mountain Resort continued evacuations early Tuesday and closed the route once more at 9:30 a.m., according to a statement from their website that morning.

Evacuations by ground continued as they had on Monday with a single evacuation lane open for evacuees and local oncoming traffic. Emil Anderson Maintenance reported successfully escorting more than 50 vehicles off the mountain following a landslide that blocked access to Hemlock Valley Rd., stranding hundreds at the ski resort.

“The road will remain closed to public and non-essential traffic after 9:30 a.m. for the day until further notice,” the statement rads. “Any vehicles not returning down by 9:30 a.m. should be prepared to stay for the night at the mountain.”

Resort staff says they expect an update by midday concerning single-lane access to alternating traffic from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. with no guarantee for opening.

More to come.



