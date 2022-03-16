Residential rental development proposed for Phillips Road in Kimberley

Google Earth capture of the lot at the end of Phillips Road, near Selkirk Secondary.Google Earth capture of the lot at the end of Phillips Road, near Selkirk Secondary.
View north of entire property from the south.View north of entire property from the south.
View east of apartment building location.View east of apartment building location.
View southeast of townhouse locations.View southeast of townhouse locations.
View south along western property line.View south along western property line.

A residential rental development is being proposed for a lot at the end of Phillips Road in Kimberley, right next to Selkirk Secondary School. The proponent is Tribus Developments.

Council gave first two readings to a zoning bylaw that would allow the development on Monday, March 14, 2022.

The development would consist of studio, one and two bedroom units.

In a report to Council Manager of Planning Services Troy Pollock said “the proponent’s stated intention to provide diverse, accessible, and pet-friendly rental housing addresses the housing needs of priority groups who often experience obstacles in finding suitable accommodation. The priority groups most likely to benefit from this proposed development include moderate income households, people with disabilities, young families, and seniors looking to downsize and age in place.”

These were all housing gaps identified in the 2021 Housing Needs Assessment, Pollock noted.

The property is relatively flat, with a steep embankment on the east which slopes down towards Highway 95A. Other properties on Phillips are Zone for multi-unit residential development.

The intention is to begin with small, stacked townhouse units on the south end of the lot and to increase density to the north to allow for a potential 4-storey apartment building on the north end, where it wouldn’t impact any current property’s view. That building could be up to 46 units.

“That property has been sitting there, just waiting for something like this,” said Coun. Sandra Roberts.

Tribus Developments plans to begin engaging with neighbours and interested residents. A zoning hearing has been scheduled for April 11, 2022.

READ: Townhome development proposed for Fernie St. in Townsite, Kimberley

READ: Kimberley Council receives housing needs study


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘Can’t we have lives too?’: High-risk Canadians feel forgotten as COVID rules lift
Next story
Vancouver to restore $5.7M withheld from 2021 police budget, but tax hike looms

Just Posted

Canadian Parliamentarians and invited guests listen to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy address the Canadian parliament, Tuesday, March 15, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
MP Morrison calls Ukraine President ‘a true leader’ following address to Parliament

One of last year’s Youth Climate Action teams. Wildsight photo
Wildsight updates Kimberley Council on Youth Climate Action team

Masks are still required at the Cranbrook airport and on aircraft, despite the removal of the masking mandate in B.C. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman)
Masks, proof of vaccination still required at Cranbrook airport

Google Earth capture of the lot at the end of Phillips Road, near Selkirk Secondary.
Residential rental development proposed for Phillips Road in Kimberley