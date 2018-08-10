The District is asking that anyone able to billet families, or who has an RV they would be willing to let affected residents use, contact sparwood@sparwood.ca and provide details of what they have to offer. Phil McLachlan/The Free Press

Residents affected by Sparwood fire urged to register with ESS

District accepting donations of clothing, gift cards - seeking temporary shelter for evacuees

Officials with the District of Sparwood and Emergency Support Services (ESS) are asking anyone displaced by the fire in Sparwood Heights to register at the ESS Reception Centre. This includes anyone from the A, B, C, or D buildings in Ponderosa Manor.

The ESS centre is located at the Sparwood Leisure Centre, 367 Pine Avenue.

“Even if you are staying with friends or family, it’s important to register so that everyone is accounted for; that we can make sure everyone is aware of the support mechanisms available to them; and, so we have contact information to be able to provide ongoing communication moving forward,” said ESS Director Joyce Kutzner.

Look back: One fatality confirmed in Sparwood apartment fire

The ESS centre will be open until 8:00 p.m. tonight, and will be open Saturday from 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. It will remain open during the day until further notice.

The evacuation remains in effect for approximately 96 units in Ponderosa Manor, however, emergency officials, utility companies and the strata council are working to restore power and access to building A, C and D as quickly as possible.

The District of Sparwood says the 24 units in B Building are a total loss.

The District is asking that anyone able to billet families, or who has an RV they would be willing to let affected residents use, contact sparwood@sparwood.ca and provide details of what they have to offer.

The District is also accepting donations of clothing and gift cards, however, they cannot accept any homemade meals, furniture, or larger items at this time. Details on how to donate and what is being accepted are available on the District’s website.

Residents are encouraged to check the District of Sparwood website or contact the Strata Council for continued updates.

Kootenay East MLA backs call for closure
Campers parked on B.C. highway surprised by cougar

