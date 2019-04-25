Residents say crosswalk is unsafe

Approximately 200 Kimberley residents have expressed concerns with the crosswalk on Spokane Street that connects the parking lot to Gym 67, and Ross A Street to the Kimberley Information Centre.

The City of Kimberley Received a letter and petition from Manager of Gym 67, Lori Skibsted who cited that she has seen many “near misses” while working at the gym.

“I myself have had three incidents where I am in the middle of the crosswalk already, (and it is always a vehicle travelling up the hill) and they drive right past me,” she wrote. “Most times I see them have a surprised look on their face because of not seeing me until that moment.”

She says the painted crosswalk on the road isn’t obvious enough, and hopes that the City will look into a flashing LED crosswalk or something similar. The speed limit in this particular area is 50 kilometres per hour.

City Council discussed the petition, which has 11 pages of signatures, at a regular meeting on Monday, April 24 before voting on a motion to have staff look into the issue.

Councillor Kent Goodwin was the one to suggest the motion, adding that it is a busy intersection and it is uneasy for people “because of the way the road goes”. He said a solution should be trusted to staff.

Councillor Kyle Dalum agreed, recounting his own troubles with blindspots when travelling through the corner.

CAO Scott Sommerville says that the crosswalk needs to be re-painted every year and it is not visible during the winter when covered in snow, which were also points stated by Skibsted in her letter.

“[A representative] from ICBC and staff were there to look at the crosswalk today, and from their standpoint they say one sign needs to be changed,” said Sommerville. “None of us are traffic engineers but there are over 200 [signatures]. This has been looked at in the re-design of the downtown – we previously thought about continuing the road through the Platzl parking lot because that entire S-Curve is bad.”

Councillor Jason McBain compared the crosswalk to the one where Wallinger Avenue meets Howard Street near Overtime Brewery and the Platzl Parking lot.

“There is a crosswalk, there are signs in place, [however] staff should look at it and we should go with their recommendation.”

Councillor Sandra Roberts also weighed in, agreeing that it is a dangerous intersection

“It is a bad intersection, every other day there is someone with a near miss,” she said.

Mayor Don McCormick closed the discussion by saying the City needs to be consistent when coming up with a solution. He referenced two letters that were brought forth at the last Council meeting where Marysville residents expressed safety concerns with the roadway where 307th Avenue crosses Highway 95A.

“These three road intersections are not ideal. Many different areas have crosswalks like this, and we need to be consistent in how we’re applying that decision,” said the Mayor. “We thank staff for their guidance.”



