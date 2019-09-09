(Resilience for the Frontline event/Facebook file)

Resilience for the Frontline conference coming to Kimberley this fall

Frontline workers will get the chance to receive training from Traumatologist Bruce Ramsay

First Responders and those working in the social work industry have the chance to hear from a renowned speaker and receive training specific to Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) this October at the Resilience for the Frontline conference in Kimberley.

The conference takes place on Friday, October 4, 2019 at the Kimberley Conference Centre from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.. Tickets are $75 and available on Eventbrite.

Michelle Shewell, who works for the BC Responsible and Problem Gambling and Gaming Program, is part of the Kimberley Harm Reduction Collaborative and is one of the event organizers. She says this conference is a great opportunity for those working on the frontline to receive training and hear from presenter Bruce Ramsay, who specializes in Traumatology.

READ MORE: Wellness clinic in Kimberley opens up conversation about overdose and addiction

“This conference will provide training and tools for managers and frontline workers like Police, Fire, EMS, Military, Search and Rescue, Nurses, Social Workers and Harm Reduction Staff,” explained Shewell. “The tickets are $75, but we want people to be able to attend, so those who cannot afford the ticket price do have alternative options.”

The conference will teach an understanding of resilience and how to thrive in the intensity of the workplace.

Topics being addressed include:

– An exploration of trauma in the workplace as it relates to ‘normal’ employment expectations as a frontline worker

– Exploration of the human stress responses and how stress impacts day-to-day functioning and task management

– Impacts of chronic stress and the link between critical incidents and post traumatic stress

– Suggestions for strategies for management and overcoming trauma, increasing resilience

WATCH: Rural and Remote Harm Reduction Conference in Kimberley

Bruce Ramsay, Métis, is a retired Deputy Fire Chief from the District of North Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services after 30 years of service. He is currently a Critical Incident Stress Management Trainer, Counsellor and Consultant in private practice. Within that practice he delivers training, both through the Justice Institute of BC and through contract to private corporations, Indian Health Services in the U.S. and other emergency service agencies.

A letter of completion will be available for participants to submit to their licensing board in request of Continuing Education Credits.

For more information contact event organizer Lisa Steels at 403-763-8378 or visit www.abalancedpractise.com.


corey.bullock@kimberleybulletin.com
