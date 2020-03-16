Resorts of Canadian Rockies suspend operations for one week

Resorts of the Canadian Rockies have suspended operations at all its resorts, including Kimberley, for one week. KAR file

Kimberley Alpine Resort has suspended operations for the season over concerns around the Coronavirus.

John Shea, President/Chief Resorts Officer of parent company Resorts of the Canadian Rockies, said in a statement that all of its resorts suspended operations on Sunday, March 15.

Right now, RCR says the suspension is for a week.

“After careful consideration of the quickly changing circumstances around Coronavirus (COVID-19), Resorts of the Canadian Rockies has chosen to suspend ski resort operations effective at midnight, Sunday March 15th, for a one-week period,” the statement reads.

“This suspension will be in effect at all of our Western Canadian Resorts, including Nakiska Ski Area, Fernie Alpine Resort, Kimberley Alpine Resort and Kicking Horse Mountain Resort. Here at RCR our number one priority is the safety, health and well-being of our Guests, Team Members, and the Communities which we live, work and play in. As tough a decision as this has been, we feel it is the right thing to do under the current circumstance. We sincerely apologize to you, our guests for this inconvenience.

As always, we truly appreciate the support which we receive from you and thank you for that. We will evaluate a possible re-opening date for our resorts later in the week, and will look forward to welcoming you back to our resorts as things permit.