Response units to aid in livestock transportation emergencies in Fraser Valley, Kootenays

B.C. agricultural producers will soon have access to a mobile emergency response unit if they have an accident while transporting livestock.

Implementation of the pilot project was announced Tuesday (Sept. 27), with the reveal of two emergency response trailers to be stationed in the Lower Mainland and East Kootenays.

Each trailer will be equipped with rescue supplies – such as horse and cow halters, sorting and corral panels, and tools – first aid kits, safety clothing and a fire extinguisher. If a stock trailer or cattle liner has an accident along a road or highway in either region, the emergency trailer will be deployed to help.

“The trailer for the East Kootenays was chosen based on the high number of liner activity along the Highway 3 corridor as well as the recent incidence of accidents. The trailer destined for the Lower Mainland will have an equine focus,” the Ministry of Agriculture and Food told Black Press Media in a statement earlier this month.

The project is led by the Emergency Livestock Response Committee and is funded by both the provincial and federal government. If successful, the committee plans to deploy more of the trailers throughout the province.

-With files from Rebecca Dyok

