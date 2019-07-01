Results Released for RDEK Solid Waste & Recycling Costs Survey

City of Kimberley residents comprised 10.9 per cent of respondents to the RDEK follow up survey on Waste and Recycling Costs.

The second survey is connected to the RDEK’s Solid Waste Management Plan Review, and over 1200 people responded overall, a result that RDEK staff is more than please with.

“While the intention of the first survey was to find out how people are using the current system and what ideas they may have that they’d like the RDEK to look into further, this follow-up survey was aimed at delving a little deeper into some of the areas identified in the first survey,” explains RDEK Environmental Services Manager Kevin Paterson. “For example, in the first survey over 88% of respondents supported investigating the expansion of recycling, reuse and reduction programs in the region. In this survey, we asked how much more per year they would be willing to pay for these increased opportunities.”

Of the 1200+ responses, 62.6% were from rural residents and 37.4% were from municipal residents. Survey respondents indicated they were in favour of the RDEK setting waste reduction goals that move the region closer to reaching the Provincial waste generation goals.

58 per cent of respondents said the RDEK should strive to reach the provincial waste reduction goals of 350 kg rather than the provincial average of 472 kg.

The Cranbrook Transfer Station sees the most use in the region, with 35 per cent using it. Kimberley follows at 25 per cent.

There is also quite a thirst for expanded recycling options, including curtsied pick up and collection of organics. All this would come at extra cost. 30 per cent said no change to current collection service.

65.8 per do not support a user pay system for household waste because they feel it would increase illegal dumping.

“The results of the survey have been shared with the Advisory Committee, the RDEK Board and consultants who are helping us prepare the draft plan. They have provided us with valuable feedback that has helped inform the preparation of the draft plan,” adds Paterson.

The draft plan is expected to be presented to the RDEK Board for review at the July Board meeting. Following review by the Board, there will be a public consultation period where the draft will be available for public review and comment. Following the comment period, feedback from the public, Advisory Committee, Board, First Nations and other stakeholders will be considered for incorporation prior to the final plan being presented for adoption by the Board and consideration by the Ministry.

You can view the survey summary at engage.rdek.bc.ca



