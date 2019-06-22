A retired geochemistry professor from the University of British Columbia has been killed in attempted robbery in Valparaiso, Chile, the school confirmed Saturday, June 22, 2019. Dr. Peter Winterburn is seen in an undated handout photo. (Mineral Deposit Research Unit, Martin Dee)

Retired UBC professor Peter Winterburn killed in Chile, school confirms

Global Affairs Canada confirmed that a Canadian citizen was murdered in Chile

A retired geochemistry professor from the University of British Columbia has been killed in attempted robbery in Valparaiso, Chile, the school confirmed Saturday.

In a post on Facebook, the school’s Mineral Deposit Research Unit said Peter Winterburn was killed just before noon on Friday.

ALSO READ: Arrests made in death of B.C. professor Ramazan Gencay in Colombia

Winterburn was a “compelling force” at the MDRU, the post says, implementing a new research program and contributing to student and industry training.

“We are all deeply sadden by his tragic death,” the post states.

Winterburn was walking with his wife and daughter in the city’s Cerro Alegre neighbourhood when two men tried to take his backpack, according to a report in the newspaper La Tercera.

The newspaper reports that Winterburn resisted and was stabbed, and federal police are working to find the attackers.

Global Affairs Canada confirmed that a Canadian citizen was murdered in Chile, although for privacy reasons the department did not identify the citizen.

Spokesperson Stefano Maron said consular officials are helping the victim’s family and are in contact with local authorities.

A statement on the website of the 29th International Applied Geochemistry Symposium, set to be held in Chile next year, said Winterburn had recently moved back to Chile after many years away.

Brian Townley, the president of the symposium’s organizing committee, described what happened to Winterburn as a “shock to all of us, a tragedy that is hard to explain.”

He described “great grievance and disbelief, mixed with frustration and impotence,” at Winterburn’s death.

“Criminal acts such as these (are) impossible to understand within the good norms of life,” Townley wrote in an email.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Multigenerational pain of residential schools lingers for many in B.C.

Just Posted

Bowen Byram goes fourth overall in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft

The Cranbrook native was picked by the Colorado Avalanche in the NHL draft

Keeping Kimberley’s float afloat

Kimberley has had a float for about 40 years, and for all… Continue reading

Still time to sign up, volunteer for the Spartan Race at Kimberley Alpine Resort

This year will see a few changes to the courses: less climbing, more traversing says Race Director.

WildSafeBC offering electric fencing cost-share program

The program aims to deter grizzly bears from farmland and livestock.

Kimberley students weeding Mark Creek

Back in the spring, a group of Selkirk teachers agreed to work… Continue reading

Protesters rally in Victoria over newly approved Trans Mountain pipeline

The Still No Consent! No Trans Mountain! 20 kilometre march will end at Island View Beach

B.C. couple who has raised 58 children turns to community amid cancer diagnosis

Family who raised, fostered and adopted many kids hoping to gain some precious together time to fight cancer

Canucks acquire forward J.T. Miller from Lightning

J.T. Miller, 26, had 13 goals and 34 assists for the Lightning last season

B.C. judge rejects jail time for man with disabilities caught in Creep Catchers sting

Kamloops man Loyd Fawcett engaged online with what turned out to be a member of the vigilante group

PHOTOS: Scamp the Tramp wins World’s Ugliest Dog Contest

‘He’s Scamp the Champ, no longer Scamp the Tramp,’ his Californian owner said.

Deals on paid time off for domestic violence ‘beginning of a wave,’ says expert

Philippines was the first country to pay for domestic-violence leave, starting in 2004

Two more charged in slaying of B.C. teen Bhavkiran Dhesi

Five people, including three from the same family, now facing charges

Rabbits in Vancouver apartment building died of lethal disease: ministry

The disease has previously been found in feral, commercial and pet rabbits in southern B.C.

Vancouver Canucks to induct ex-forward Alex Burrows into ring of honour

The club announced the move Friday before the start of the NHL draft

Most Read