Reuse it centres in the East Kootenay will reopen in early July

One of the most popular spots at RDEK transfer stations throughout the East Kootenay are undoubtably the Reuse Centres. On Friday, June 25, the RDEK announced that they would reopen in early July.

“These centres are extremely popular with the public and I know people have been eager to see them reopened,” said Environmental Services Manager Kevin Paterson. “We are looking to the public to help us ensure we are able to keep them open by obeying the rules of operation, continuing to follow public health advice as posted and listening to any direction provided by site staff.”

The Reuse Centres will reopen on July 5th at the Cranbrook, Kimberley, Fernie, Sparwood and Elkford Transfer Stations and Columbia Valley Landfill. Visits will be limited to a maximum of 15 minutes and patrons must limit their visits to no more than once very two days.

The sites were closed early in the pandemic to meet provincial health guidelines, protect site staff and ensure full, efficient access for essential services.

“On average, some of our sites see over 250 vehicles a day into those Reuse Centres, which is substantial. In addition to making it difficult to maintain physical distancing, provincial health guidelines limited the number of vehicles we could have on site. Temporarily closing the Reuse Centres allowed us to maintain full access for waste disposal and recycling,” said Paterson.

The reuse it centres accept household items in good working condition. It is free to drop items off, and free to pick items up from them. While items like furniture, books, toys, fixtures, pictures and small dishes are all accepted as long as they are in good, working condition, the Reuse Centres do not accept large appliances, scrap metal, wood, clothing, automotive parts or mattresses.

“We would like to thank the public for their cooperation and understanding throughout the last year and look forward to seeing those centres back in use as we know they are popular with our users,” Paterson said.

