Reuse it centres in the East Kootenay will reopen in early July. RDEK file

Reuse it centres in the East Kootenay will reopen in early July. RDEK file

Reuse it centres in the East Kootenay will reopen in early July

One of the most popular spots at RDEK transfer stations throughout the East Kootenay are undoubtably the Reuse Centres. On Friday, June 25, the RDEK announced that they would reopen in early July.

“These centres are extremely popular with the public and I know people have been eager to see them reopened,” said Environmental Services Manager Kevin Paterson. “We are looking to the public to help us ensure we are able to keep them open by obeying the rules of operation, continuing to follow public health advice as posted and listening to any direction provided by site staff.”

The Reuse Centres will reopen on July 5th at the Cranbrook, Kimberley, Fernie, Sparwood and Elkford Transfer Stations and Columbia Valley Landfill. Visits will be limited to a maximum of 15 minutes and patrons must limit their visits to no more than once very two days.

The sites were closed early in the pandemic to meet provincial health guidelines, protect site staff and ensure full, efficient access for essential services.

“On average, some of our sites see over 250 vehicles a day into those Reuse Centres, which is substantial. In addition to making it difficult to maintain physical distancing, provincial health guidelines limited the number of vehicles we could have on site. Temporarily closing the Reuse Centres allowed us to maintain full access for waste disposal and recycling,” said Paterson.

The reuse it centres accept household items in good working condition. It is free to drop items off, and free to pick items up from them. While items like furniture, books, toys, fixtures, pictures and small dishes are all accepted as long as they are in good, working condition, the Reuse Centres do not accept large appliances, scrap metal, wood, clothing, automotive parts or mattresses.

“We would like to thank the public for their cooperation and understanding throughout the last year and look forward to seeing those centres back in use as we know they are popular with our users,” Paterson said.

READ: New recycling program to be piloted at Kimberley Transfer Station


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. teen’s killer not at ‘immediate risk’ to violently reoffend: lawyer
Next story
Canada Day should be time of reflection after unmarked graves discovered: Trudeau

Just Posted

(Black Press file photo)
Interior Health reports COVID-19 impact declining

Susan Nicholson (left) of the Spark Youth Society in Kimberley, is presented with a cheque for $5000 from Shannon Powell and Christy Dobi (right) on behalf of the RBC Foundation. Photo submitted.
RBC Foundation donates $5K to Spark Society for Youth

People cool down under a tree in the Old Port of Montreal, Saturday, June 20, 2020, as the port launches its 2020 summer season and a heat wave hits the city. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Warm temperatures soar as heat wave blankets the Kootenays

Reuse it centres in the East Kootenay will reopen in early July. RDEK file
Reuse it centres in the East Kootenay will reopen in early July