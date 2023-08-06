Wildfires around Revelstoke as of Aug. 6, 2023. (BC Wildfire Service)

Wildfires around Revelstoke as of Aug. 6, 2023. (BC Wildfire Service)

Revelstoke wildfire forces travel advisory for Trans-Canada Highway

The larger of the two wildfires is 997 hecatres

A few wildfires continue to burn around Revelstoke.

The Hiren Creek wildfire, northwest of the community, is just shy of 1,000 hectares and is burning in inaccessible terrain west of the Jordan River.

The lightning caused fire has been burning since July 21.

The fire is causing a lot of smoke in the area and a travel advisory has been issued for the Trans-Canada Highway due to limited visibility.

A much smaller wildfire is burning northeast of Revelstoke.

The Elm Creek fire is only 1.1 hectares. It was sparked by lightning on July 31.

READ MORE: Hiren Creek wildfire grows more than 200 hectares in 2 days near Revelstoke

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

bc wildfiresRevelstoke

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Crews responding to wildfire near Castlegar
Next story
2 properties remain evacuated for fire burning northwest of Lytton

Just Posted

The B.C. Legislature in Victoria was designed by architect Frances Rattenbury. Which city was British Columbia’s capital before Victoria was selected? (Don Denton photograph)
QUIZ: How well do you know British Columbia?

Higher than normal temperatures increased fire behaviour in some areas of the Southeast Fire Centre. This weekend’s forecast calls for thunderstorms, before potentially substantial rainfall from Monday to Wednesday. Photo courtesy of BC Wildfire Service.
Forecast calls for rain early next week, but thunderstorms over the weekend

Kade Leskosky is one of six 20-year-old players returning to the Kimberley Dynamiters for the 2023/24 season. KIJHL teams are now able to have six 20-year-olds on their rosters instead of five, after a policy change. Paul Rodgers photo.
KIJHL teams now allowed 6 20-year-old players on roster up from 5

WildSafeBC and Grizzly Bear Solutions offering electric fence cost-sharing to prevent human-bear conflicts in the Kootenays. Black Press file.
Electric fence cost-share program offered to reduce human-bear conflicts in the Kootenays