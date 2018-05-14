Farmer discs a field in South Delta. (Black Press files)

Farmland review head named Agricultural Land Commission chair

Jennifer Dyson, former ALR commissioner, replaces Frank Leonard

After chairing the B.C. NDP government’s Agricultural Land Reserve review since January, Jennifer Dyson has been named to take over as chair of the Agricultural Land Commission.

Dyson replaces former Saanich mayor Frank Leonard, who completed his term Monday. Dyson served as an ALC commissioner from 2008 to 2017, ruling on applications to change farm status or allow secondary uses in the areas of the province designated as farmland.

“Jennifer Dyson’s 10 years of experience as an ALC commissioner, coupled with her work as a farmer, will be invaluable in her role as chair of the ALC,” said Agriculture Minister Lana Popham.

Dyson has a family-run water buffalo dairy and direct farm market business in the Alberni Valley. During her time as commissioner, she chaired the Vancouver Island panel of the ALC.

RELATED: Farmland reforms ahead for NDP government

When the review was announced, Popham told Black Press she intends to eliminate the two-zone system introduced by the previous government, which relaxes secondary uses in regions outside the prime farmland areas of the Lower Mainland, the Okanagan and southern Vancouver Island.

Previous story
Anthrax/Testament concert cancelled
Next story
Prepare now for Highway 3 to close when river rises

Just Posted

Anthrax/Testament concert cancelled

Refunds available at Western Financial Place box office

Three Arrested with guns and drugs near Fort Steele

On May 10th, 2018, the Cranbrook RCMP entered into an investigation of… Continue reading

Challenger Baseball opens inaugural season at Moir Park

New program for East Kootenay kids with disabilities has very successful opening day in Cranbrook

KAC launches Take a Seat Campaign

The Kimberley Arts Council is raising funds for the replacement of the seats at Centre 64.

5 things to know about B.C. Floods 2018

Snowpacks continue to melt causing thousands to be displaced, dozens of local states of emergency

Watch: Tour of the Kimberley SunMine

An exclusive look at Kimberley’s award-winning SunMine

Review head named Agriculture Land Commission chair

Jennifer Dyson, former ALR commissioner, replaces Frank Leonard

New alert system passes first real test in Canada with Amber Alert

Alert issued for Ontario boy was successfully sent out

B.C. flood watch to intensify over next week

Heat wave speeding up snowmelt process

No more mandatory counselling for man convicted of perjury in Air India bombing

But other parole conditions still apply

Victims of ‘devastating’ floods get provincial financial aid

Disaster Financial Assistance is now available for eligible British Columbians affected by flooding

Video: B.C. canines crowned for saving owner’s life

One-year-later Matthew Smith is still recovering, in Campbell River

11 temperature records broken on Mother’s Day in B.C.

Hot temperatures to continue this week throughout the province

Prepare now for Highway 3 to close when river rises

Officials are urging residents on evac alerts that have mobility/health issues to self evacuate

Most Read