Rings stolen from local jewelry store

RCMP investigating after man snatches rings and runs out the store.

Police are investigating after three rings were stolen on Thursday afternoon from a jewelry store in the Tamarack Centre.

RCMP were called to a theft at the Tamarack Centre on Jan. 11 and were told that a man had been trying on rings in the jewelry store when he grabbed three and ran out the door.

RCMP surrounded the mall but were unable to locate the male. He is described as 6’2”, thin build, wearing blue jeans and sunglasses. The male had been wearing a grey and black jacket with geometric shapes. The jacket was later located discarded within the mall.

Cranbrook RCMP asks that anyone with information please contact the Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471 or Crimestoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be relayed via web or text based tips with details on canadiancrimestoppers.org

Fentanyl-laced meth and phones seized after second prison drone drop
Kimberley hopes to continue deer translocation

