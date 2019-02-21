Risk of ‘deadly avalanches’ leads to warning for B.C.’s south coast

Weak layer of snow on Vancouver Island, Lower Mainland could trigger an avalanche

People out in the mountains on B.C.’s south coast should be extra careful this weekend following a special avalanche warning issued by Avalanche Canada.

In a notice posted Thursday, the agency said a weak layer of snowpack is buried under another 50 centimetres of snow and could easily collapse, triggering a “deadly avalanche.”

Forecasters say they expect an additional 10-15 centimetres of snow to fall on Friday, before the weather clears for the weekend.

“We do not expect the snow to stabilize after the storm, which is unusual for the coastal mountains,” said warning program supervisor James Floyer.

“Human-triggered avalanches will be likely over the weekend, especially on steeper terrain. The clearing skies and fresh snow will be very inviting but we are urging backcountry users to be extra cautious during this period.”

It has been a deadly week in the mountains on B.C’s south coast after a Surrey man was found dead on a remote part of Mount Seymour Wednesday.

Avalanche Canada said there were 10 human-triggered avalanches in B.C.’s southern half over the Family Day long weekend.

