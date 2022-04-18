Rocky Mountain International Student Program seeks host families for 2022-23 school year. RMISP photo.

Rocky Mountain International Student Program seeks host families for 2022-23

The Rocky Mountain International Student Program is once again seeking host families interested in welcoming international students into their homes for the 2022-23 school year.

The students range from grade 8 to 12 and need families for their five to 10 month study aboard programs.

As of September, host families will be compensated $900 per month/student. Additionally, RMISP pays a referral fee of $500 to anyone who refers a homestay to where a student is placed.

This fee may also be used as a fundraiser for any organization you are involved with.

The program has proved to be a beneficial program, not only for the students, who come here for the culture experience and the opportunities Canada has to offer, but to the host families and the community as well.

The RMISP adheres to all current federal and provincial COVID-19 regulations to ensure the safety of the host families, the students and the community.

For more information, contact Paula Mihalcheon at (250)427-6168 or paula.mihalcheon@sd6.bc.ca

