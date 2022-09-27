Ron McRae for Rocky Mountain School District 6 School Trustee

CONTRIBUTED

There are several reasons why I am seeking re-election as a School Trustee in the Kimberley Zone of the Rocky Mountain School District.

My many years of experience in elected positions such as a Kimberley City Councillor and two terms as Mayor of Kimberley have allowed me as an elected member of the School Board to make a valuable contribution to the governance and operations of SD6. It is my desire to continue to leverage these experiences, along with my senior management experience at the Post-secondary level and my history of volunteering in our community, to enhance learning opportunities for the students, staff and families that we serve.

Much as been accomplished over my four years on the School Board to enhance equity and inclusion for all learners, particularly Indigenous learners. A renewed relationship with our Indigenous communities based on recognition of rights, mutual respect, cooperation and partnership will certainly facilitate our commitment to closing the gap for our Indigenous learners. Additionally, a comprehensive Strategic Planning process has been undertaken to support the Vision for the District “Opportunity, Equity, and Success for each learner”. Our District is very progressive and I believe I have much more to offer in our pursuit of excellence for our students.

I am absolutely impressed with how our School District has responded to COVID.

We created a safe and supportive environment to allow students and staff to continue their learning journey. We now must be prepared to mitigate the after effects of COVID including but not limited to the mental health of students, staff and their families. I would very much like to be part of those efforts to keep our District moving forward.

The new Ministry of Education and Childcare is cutting edge in providing services to Pre -K learners and their families. Our District is moving forward on implementing this new mandate and I am excited about the prospect of being involved for the next 4 years as this new mandate unfolds.

Please feel free to reach out( 250-427-0883 or ronaldmcrae@shaw.ca) if you have questions or comments for me.

Election 2022