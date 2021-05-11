Rossland man dies after being pinned between 2 vehicles

The man succumbed to his injuries in Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital

The collision occurred in Rossland on Monday just before noon. Photo: RCMP

A Rossland man, 61, was killed Monday morning after he was pinned between two vehicles when walking down Kootenay Avenue.

On May 10, at 11:43 a.m., Greater Trail police and first responders were called to the scene of a serious motor vehicle incident on the 1700-block of Kootenay Avenue, in Rossland, involving a pedestrian.

Preliminary investigative findings suggest that the man became pinned between a Jeep Cherokee, which had been travelling along Kootenay Avenue, and a stationary parked pickup truck.

The pedestrian, a 61-year-old Rossland man, sustained severe injuries as a result of the impact of the collision.

Passersby worked to assist in freeing him from being pinned between both motor vehicles.

The man was transported via ambulance to the hospital in Trail for emergency medical care.

Sadly, he succumbed to his injuries and passed away in hospital.

The driver of the Jeep, a 91-year-old Rossland woman, was assessed medically and released at the scene by emergency medical personnel.

Trail RCMP continue to investigate this incident with support from BC RCMP Traffic Services.

The BC Coroners Service has launched its own concurrent investigation into the man’s death.

Due to the privacy of the deceased, under the coroners act, his name will not be released publicly.

Sgt. Mike Wicentowich, Trail detachment commander, urges anyone who may be struggling with this tragic incident to contact his detachment’s main line at 250.364.2566, to connect with RCMP Victim Services.

He says the victim and his family are well-known within the Rossland community and this is a sudden and unexpected tragedy for all.

