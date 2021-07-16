Rotary Club secures funding to proceed with Marysville Falls Walkway rebuild

The Rotary Club of Kimberley have secured funding necessary to proceed with the rebuild of the Marysville Falls Walkway. Bulletin file.

The Rotary Club of Kimberley has secured funding necessary to proceed with the rebuild of the Marysville Falls Walkway.

READ MORE: Kimberley Rotary Club planning major rehab of walkway to Marysville Falls

It was revealed that this popular local and tourist attraction was reaching the end of its lifespan after an inspection last summer.

A feasibility study was done by an engineering firm who determined that it was indeed possible to rebuild the pathway and change the grading to make the entire walkway wheelchair accessible.

“Based on that information we went to several agencies and obtained grant funding, specifically for the walkway,” said Kimberley Rotarian Brian Mullen.

“We’re excited to take on this project. It’s important to note that the walkway itself is owned by the City of Kimberley and they have provided some engineering support and some in-kind contributions to rebuild the walkway.”

Funding has been provided by the BC Community Economic Recovery Infrastructure Program, the Columbia Basin Trust (CBT) Community Initiatives and Affected Areas Program, the CBT Trail Enhancement Program, Home Depot and the City of Kimberley.

READ MORE: Kimberley Rotary Club secures grant for Marysville Falls walkway rehab

“There’s two big wins here,” Mullen said. “One is two replace an aging walkway that is starting to fall apart and the second thing is when we replace it we’re going to make it accessible to people with mobility issues, and that’s not the case today.”

The Rotary Club has recently put the walkway rebuild work out for tender and they invite contractors from around the region to review the tender information and submit their bids.

Tender information can be viewed at https://www.merx.com and bids must be submitted by July 30.

The project scope entails all necessary labour, equipment, materials and tools for the supply and installation of approximately 150 meters of upgraded and accessible boardwalk structure and 150 meters of asphalt surfaced pathway from the existing Mark Creek pedestrian bridge to the Marysville Falls Lookout in Kimberley BC.

“It’s a popular destination in the summertime and from a Rotary standpoint this is the biggest project that we’ve taken on since we developed the splash park on rotary drive,” Mullen said.



paul.rodgers@kimberleybulletin

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter