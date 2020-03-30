Rotary steps up to support local Girl Guides

Kimberley Rotary Club steps up to buy cookies to support local Girl Guides program who found themselves with a surplus after programming was cancelled. Photo submitted.

Kimberley’s local Girl Guides wound up with a surplus of Girl Guide Cookies recently and the Kimberley Rotary Club has answered the call to help them out.

The Ranger and T-Rex, or senior girls units, had planned a Kimberley-wide cookie sale to help raise funds for their summer programs. Then, new restrictions imposed in the wake of COVID-19 made those plans come to a grinding halt.

They’ve now found themselves left with 58 cases, or 696 boxes, of Girl Guide cookies, that people look forward to getting each Spring. They cost just $5 per box so not only are they a great value, but they really help out the organization.

The Kimberley Rotary Club rose to the occasion immediately after hearing about the Girl Guides’ predicament, purchasing 120 boxes of Girl Guide cookies, which they have donated to the Kimberley Helping Hands Food Bank.

Not only that, individual members of the Rotary Club stepped up and bought an additional 65 boxes to further bolster the endeavour.

Now, the Rotary Club is putting the challenge out to other local groups who are looking for ways to help the community.

If you, your group or organization would like to purchase cookies to donate to the Food Bank, you may contact Donna Purves at the Food Bank at 250-427-1741 to confirm the can use additional donations.

Individuals or groups who’d like to buy some Girl Guide cookies can contact Guide Leader Tamara McLean at 250-427-1741 or tamara1@telus.net. The best way to make a purchase and keep with self-distancing regulations is to pre-pay for your order with Tamara via E-transfer and arrange for a non-contact drop off or pick up.



paul.rodgers@kimberleybulletin

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter