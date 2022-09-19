Running For Reid: Kimberley rallies for significant Terry Fox Run 2022

The Terry Fox run has a very rich history in Kimberley, and this year was special for many reasons. Not only was nearly twice as much money raised than average years, the significance of this historic fundraising campaign was truly localized, as Kimberley’s Reid Ambrosio had returned home after a lengthy battle following a cancer diagnosis of T-cell Lymphoblast Lymphoma.

Friends and family of Reid organized their own fundraising campaign for the Terry Fox Foundation in his name, selling “Running For Reid” T-shirts. Reid was there, in person, to present a cheque to Rachelle Sommerville with a cheque to the Terry Fox Foundation for $1472.

Dozens of people at the very well-attended run on Sunday, Sept. 18, were wearing their Running For Reid shirts, including the entire Kimberley Dynamiters hockey team.

City Councillor Darryl Oakley, along with Rachelle and Scott Sommerville and Kathy Taylor, has organized the Terry Fox Run in Kimberley for many years.

“We put this on ever year and have for a number of years now,” Oakley said. “This is one of the longest continuously-running Terry Fox Runs in the province — Kimberley has not missed a beat. We’ve always been here to run this.”

A total of $4050 was raised, more than double what is usually raised at the Terry Fox run, with donations for the Running For Reid campaign still trickling in the night after. All donations will go to the Terry Fox Foundation, with all donations received post-run going towards the Selkirk High School Terry Fox fundraiser.

The run was held during the pandemic years, but saw much less attendance. This year with the worst of the pandemic in the past and the Running For Reid element made for a very well attended and meaningful event.

“That’s just so special that [Reid is] here and he presented the cheque,” Oakley said. “I just can’t imagine, it must be so nice for him to come home after being in the Children’s Hospital all these months and months, it’s so nice to see him here. It’s great, he’s home.”

Oakley added that Save On Foods has always been a huge supported of the local Terry Fox Run.

“They’ve been amazing over the years, they really do help us out,” he said. “They provide all the goodies for everybody so much appreciated for them.”



A registrant signs up at the 2022 Terry Fox Run in Kimberley, one of the longest continually-running Terry Fox Runs in B.C. Paul Rodgers photo.