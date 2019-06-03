Tinder. (Black Press Media files)

Russia requires Tinder to provide data on its users

Russia adopted a flurry of legislation in recent years tightening control over online activity

Dating app Tinder is now required to provide user data to Russian intelligence agencies, the country’s communications regulator said Monday.

The app was included on a new list of online services operating in Russia that are required to provide user data on demand to Russian authorities, including the FSB security agency.

Russia adopted a flurry of legislation in recent years tightening control over online activity. Among other things, Internet companies are required to store six months’ worth of user data and be ready to hand them over to authorities.

The communications regulator said Monday that Tinder had shared with them information about the company and that it is now on the list of online apps and websites that are expected to co-operate with the FSB.

Russian authorities last year issued an order to ban messaging app Telegram after it refused to provide the user data as required by the Russian law.

Tinder was not immediately available for comment.

The Associated Press

