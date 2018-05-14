A farmed Atlantic salmon, one of several caught off of French Creek within the past several days, has been frozen and will be delivered to Fisheries and Oceans Canada for examination. (J.R. Rardon photo)

Salmon virus found in farmed salmon linked to disease in B.C. chinook

New research by Pacific Salmon Foundation shows a strain of the virus may be affecting wild salmon

New research has shown that a virus known to cause disease in farmed Atlantic and Pacific salmon may cause a related disease in wild B.C. chinook salmon.

The results of a study by the Pacific Salmon Foundation show strong evidence that wild chinook is at risk of being exposed to high levels picscine orthoreovirus (PRV), a virus causing heart and skeletal muscle inflammation disease (HSMI) in farmed Atlantic salmon.

“These findings add to the existing concerns about the potential impacts of open net salmon farming on wild Pacific salmon off the coast of B.C.,” said Dr. Brian Riddell, president and CEO of the Pacific Salmon Foundation, in a press release.

Decline in wild salmon stocks on the West Coast of Canada has lead to commercial and recreational fishing closures. On May 8, the Department of Fisheries and Oceans closed fishing to recreational anglers on the Skeena and Nass rivers on the North Coast. More restrictions or possible closures are expected to be announced in June for the commercial industry, and for First Nations food, ceremonial and social fishing.

READ MORE: Salmon closures a devastating blow to North Coast business

The Pacific Salmon Foundation estimates a high prevalence of PRV — up to 75 per cent — in net pen salmon. Some strains of the virus have been associated with jaundice-related diseases in Pacific salmon, but for the first time new research shows the PRV strain that causes HSMI has been found in B.C. wild salmon. The study found this particular strain of PRV was related to the development of jaundice and anemia in chinook salmon.

“This research confirms our worries that migrating juvenile wild Pacific salmon are vulnerable to diseases transmitted from open net-pen fish farms. Disease transmission could be the additional stressor that tips the scales for some wild salmon populations,” said Jay Ritchlin, David Suzuki Foundation director-general for B.C. and Western Canada.

READ MORE: DFO contemplating sweeping North Coast salmon fishery closure


shannon.lough@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Dozens killed in Gaza as US Embassy opens in Jerusalem
Next story
Potentially hazardous mould found in Canadian warship

Just Posted

Challenger Baseball opens inaugural season at Moir Park

New program for East Kootenay kids with disabilities has very successful opening day in Cranbrook

Kimberley Food Bank Duck Race cancelled

After a lot of thought and discussion, the directors of the Kimberley… Continue reading

KAC launches Take a Seat Campaign

The Kimberley Arts Council is raising funds for the replacement of the seats at Centre 64.

5 things to know about B.C. Floods 2018

Snowpacks continue to melt causing thousands to be displaced, dozens of local states of emergency

Bike to Work Week

Bike to school or work May 28 to June 3, register for the chance to win some exciting prizes.

Watch: News recap, Kimberley

A quick recap of the top news stories this week.

UPDATED: Kennedy Stewart pleads guilty after he, Elizabeth May charged in pipeline case

The Burnaby-South MP was given a $500 fine

COLUMN: Building a coastal refinery in B.C. is just ‘common sense’

Coastal refineries would also protect our oceans, writes Black Press chairman David Black

Canadian ‘Superman’ star Margot Kidder dead at 69

Actress had played Lois Lane opposite Christoper Reeve

Potentially hazardous mould found in Canadian warship

The military officer in charge of naval engineering says the health of sailors remains the navy’s top priority

Salmon virus found in farmed salmon linked to disease in B.C. chinook

New research by Pacific Salmon Foundation shows a strain of the virus may be affecting wild salmon

B.C. home prices virtually unchanged in April: report

Real estate association says prices rose by just 0.2 per cent compared to same time last year

Dozens killed in Gaza as US Embassy opens in Jerusalem

U.S. President Donald Trump the embassy opening a ‘great day for Israel’

NHL playoffs weekly roundup

Steven Stamkos and the Tampa Bay Lightning look to bounce back on the road after losing two straight

Most Read