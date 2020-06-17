One of the showcase attractions of Sam Steele Days in Cranbrook are the fabulous, fantastic and famous Wiener Dog Races (sponsored by the Paw Shop). They’re great. Hundreds gather in Balment Park for the thrills and chills, the hot-blooded excitement and action that is the spirit of true Wiener Dog racing. Gary Billmark photo

Sam Steele Days cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

Sam Steele Days has been cancelled due to impacts stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event was previously postponed as organizers had hoped physical distancing restrictions would be relaxed in time for the festival, which had been set for this weekend, or sometime later in the summer months.

READ: Sam Steele Days in Cranbrook postponed due to COVID-19

However, organizers said the B.C. government needed to reach Phase 4 — the last step in the province’s restart plan — which is conditional on wide vaccination, community immunity or broad successful treatments.

“At this time that does not look hopeful for the remainder of the year,” according to a statement from the Sam Steele Society. “With the cap of 50 or less people in one gathering allowed, that just is not feasible for our festival. We are saddened to have this annual festival that has been hosted for 55+ years not happen, but want to help in keeping everyone in the community, as well as outside the community safe.”

Anyone who has paid for an event that was going to be hosted during the festival will be contacted by organizers. Sam Steele Days buttons had been ordered and any collectors can pick up this year’s edition at the Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce office.

Next year’s event is tentatively scheduled for June 17-20, 2021.


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
CBEEN recognizes six basin educators for environmental education
Next story
Host parents not liable for fatal crash after party: B.C. Supreme Court judge

Just Posted

Sam Steele Days cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

Sam Steele Days has been cancelled due to impacts stemming from the… Continue reading

CBEEN recognizes six basin educators for environmental education

Teachers from Cranbrook, Kimberley, Nakusp, Trail and Castlegar have been recognized

Gray Creek Pass Road closed temporarily due to washout

The Gray Creek Pass Road is temporarily closed due to a serious… Continue reading

Kimberley Rotary donates to Food Bank again

The Kimberley Rotary Club is a small one, but its members are… Continue reading

City of Kimberley announces sale of Riverside Campground

The City of Kimberley announced late Monday that they had completed the… Continue reading

B.C.’s top doctor says COVID-19 cases at unidentified fast food restaurant a ‘wake up call’

Dr. Bonnie Henry says she won’t name the restaurant

Botched science demonstration results in $60K damage, Okanagan teacher’s transfer

Teacher transferred after volcano gone wrong, petition started for his return

Bauer unveils protective masks for hockey players, options for fans

Bauer’s Concept 3 Splash Guard expected to be available by August

Two women injured in bear attack in northern B.C.

BC Conservation Officer Services says the incident happened on a logging road in Prince George

B.C.’s wild seafood exports snagged in Beijing’s recent COVID-19 panic

Chinese salmon false alarm spills over to other Canadian seafood products

Physical distancing for vehicles, horses, hikers urged in B.C.

Horse Council B.C. has signs available for rural roads

Victoria ‘Set for Life’ winner to pay bills, sip champagne with $100,000

Gas station scratch ticket purchase pays off in Pemberton

Fraud reports spiked by nearly 45% in April as scammers take advantage of pandemic

COVID-19 an opportunity for scammers to put new spin on old tricks, police warn

Host parents not liable for fatal crash after party: B.C. Supreme Court judge

Stephen and Lidia Pearson were not liable for the 2012 crash on Salt Spring Island, judge decides

Most Read