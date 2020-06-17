Sam Steele Days cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

One of the showcase attractions of Sam Steele Days in Cranbrook are the fabulous, fantastic and famous Wiener Dog Races (sponsored by the Paw Shop). They’re great. Hundreds gather in Balment Park for the thrills and chills, the hot-blooded excitement and action that is the spirit of true Wiener Dog racing. Gary Billmark photo

Sam Steele Days has been cancelled due to impacts stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event was previously postponed as organizers had hoped physical distancing restrictions would be relaxed in time for the festival, which had been set for this weekend, or sometime later in the summer months.

However, organizers said the B.C. government needed to reach Phase 4 — the last step in the province’s restart plan — which is conditional on wide vaccination, community immunity or broad successful treatments.

“At this time that does not look hopeful for the remainder of the year,” according to a statement from the Sam Steele Society. “With the cap of 50 or less people in one gathering allowed, that just is not feasible for our festival. We are saddened to have this annual festival that has been hosted for 55+ years not happen, but want to help in keeping everyone in the community, as well as outside the community safe.”

Anyone who has paid for an event that was going to be hosted during the festival will be contacted by organizers. Sam Steele Days buttons had been ordered and any collectors can pick up this year’s edition at the Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce office.

Next year’s event is tentatively scheduled for June 17-20, 2021.



