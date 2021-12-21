Santa Claus is coming back to town for the Kimberley Fire Department’s annual Christmas Eve tour. Paul Rodgers file.

Santa Claus is comin’ to town

Routes and schedule announced for Santa’s annual Christmas Eve tour

A beloved local holiday tradition returns as the Kimberley Fire Department announces the annual Christmas Eve Santa Claus tour is on again for this year.

Like last year, Santa and his helpers are unable to accept any Christmas treats along their journey, in an effort to keep everyone safe.

“Although Santa and his helpers appreciate the treats they have received in the past, we have to encourage everyone to stay away from Santa’s sleigh at all times,” the City of Kimberley said in a release.

By typing SANTAFD.APP into a web browser — Google Chrome specifically works the best — you are able to track Santa’s route. The Kimberley Fire Department will be posting updates to his progress on their Facebook page as well.

Santa’s route and approximate times are as follows:

  • Marysville: 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
  • Forest Crowne: 5:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
  • Blarchmont: 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
  • Chapman Camp: 7:00 p.m. – 7:45 p.m.
  • Downtown (including Halpin): 7:45 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
  • Townsite: 8:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
  • Ski Hill: 9:00 p.m. – 9:45 p.m.

