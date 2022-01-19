SAR rescues timber biker who sustained ‘serious’ spinal injuries

Members of Fernie and Sparwood Search and Rescue (SAR) conduct an operation to rescue a 38-year-old man who sustained serious spinal injuries timber biking in the McEvoy Creek area on Jan. 14, 2022. (Courtesy of Fernie Search and Rescue)

Fernie and Sparwood Search and Rescue (SAR) were involved in a “major” overnight operation Friday (Jan. 14) that saw the rescue of a timber biker who had sustained “serious spinal injuries”.

According to a Facebook post from the Fernie SAR, the accident occurred in the McEvoy Creek area, “a long way from the main trails, in the creek, and called in via 911 around 5:30 p.m.”

“The 38-year-old male was eventually tobogganed out to Morrissey at around 2:30 a.m. and handed over to (the British Columbia Ambulance Service). He sustained serious spinal injuries and has been transferred to the East Kootenay Regional Hospital in Cranbrook.”

The task was completed at around 4 a.m. Saturday morning, said Fernie SAR head, Simon Piney.

He said the situation was “a good reminder that rescues after dark are much more complicated.”

“We planned for two eventualities: keeping him warm and stable overnight but not moving him; and attempting to move him if his injuries allowed for it. In the end, once we had warmed him, and with the use of pain relief, it was decided that we could attempt to move him. First to get to the Wranglers Cabin, and then ultimately to Morrissey where BCAS were able to get to.”

Piney said the fact that the group the man was with had access to a satellite communication device “made a big difference.”

“He was fortunate to have some excellent support from the group that was with him before we got there.”

