Area streams are running faster than normal, use caution, says Kimberley SAR. Facebook photo

SAR urges caution around streams as water is running much faster than normal

Rivers and streams usually run slow in August, not so this year

Kimberley Search and Rescue are encouraging area residents to be cautious near or on the water, as streams are running much more quickly than in a typical August.

In a social media post, KSAR notes that extra caution should be taken near streams and moving water.

“Our streams are flowing very high and fast for this time of year. One slip can lead to tremendous consequences,” says the post.

KSAR encourages use of proper safety equipment such as life jackets andtrhow ropes around water.

“Kimberley SAR is here to help. But prevention starts with you! if you need SAR call 911 or activate your emergency GPS ASAP. SAR must be activated from emergency agencies, calling us directly does not send help.”

