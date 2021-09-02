The Animal Protection Service says the three have been charged under a section of the provincial act related to causing an animal to be in distress. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Animal Protection Service says the three have been charged under a section of the provincial act related to causing an animal to be in distress. (Black Press Media file photo)

Saskatchewan cattle owners face charges related to animal cruelty case

The animals were taken into protective custody on April 2, 2020

Three cattle owners face animal cruelty charges nearly 1 1/2 years after 107 animals were seized from a farm near Love in northeastern Saskatchewan.

The Animal Protection Service says the three have been charged under a section of the provincial act related to causing an animal to be in distress.

One of the owners faces two added Criminal Code of Canada charges of allegedly neglecting to provide suitable food, water and shelter, and of causing pain and suffering.

The animals were taken into protective custody on April 2, 2020.

If the owners are found guilty, possible penalties include a $25,000 fine, up to two years in jail, and a restriction on owning animals for a specified period.

Don Ferguson, executive director of the protection service, says enough evidence — including detailed forensic veterinary work — is required to ensure charges are laid under the appropriate section of the act.

“We are at the mercy of how long those tests take,” he said. “In most of our cases, it’s anywhere from six to nine months.”

Donald Black, Connie Black-Sturby and Maureen Black are to appear in court in Nipawin, Sask., on Sept. 15. (paNOW)

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Previous story
Canadian Chamber of Commerce urges federal parties to talk critical minerals strategy
Next story
UPDATE: Telus service restored in B.C. and Alberta

Just Posted

Diemm, a poet, singer, song writer and harper from Kaslo, B.C., performs at the Kimberley Kaleidoscope Festival. Photo courtesy of Kevi Remple.
Kimberley Kaleidoscope Festival triumphant despite tricky circumstances

Numbers by local health area for the week of August 24 to 28 2021 from the BCCDC.
Kimberley COVID-19 numbers creeping up

Students and staff are returning to in-person classes at College of the Rockies' campuses across the East Kootenay. Photo courtesy College of the Rockies.
College prepared for return to in-person learning at East Kootenay facilities

Local advocates marked International Overdose Awareness Day in Cranbrook on Aug. 31 with an event in the parking lot by the Community Connections Society of Southeast B.C. Trevor Crawley photo.
Local advocates mark International Overdose Awareness Day