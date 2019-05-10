Saskatoon police officer resigns after drunken Remembrance Day sex assault

Judge gave Robert Brown a conditional discharge and 75 hours of community service

A Saskatoon police officer who received a conditional discharge after pleading guilty to a sexual assault charge has resigned from the force, effective immediately.

Robert Brown, who was a constable, was accused of inappropriately touching a woman while he was off duty at a Remembrance Day event at the local armoury in 2017.

Brown, who is also a member of the North Saskatchewan Regiment infantry reserve, was charged by the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service in April 2018.

The lawyer for the 16-year police service member told court last month that the officer was intoxicated at the time of the assault and was undergoing treatment.

The judge gave Brown a conditional discharge and 75 hours of community service, ruling that she believed he was unlikely to reoffend and the assault was out of character.

Brown was suspended without pay after he was charged, but police say an internal review of his conduct has now been halted. (CJWW, CTV Saskatoon)

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kimberley news recap
Next story
Volunteer, First Nations fire departments get $5M for training, gear

Just Posted

NorthStar Rails to Trails Society looking for new members

How would you like to be part of the Northstar Rails to… Continue reading

Snowpacks remain below normal

East Kootenay snowpacks at 70 per cent of normal

Kimberley’s grads fundraising

Selkirk’s Class of 2019 is busy preparing for grad festivities the weekend… Continue reading

Arne Sahlen honours his mother with A Century of Music and Life

Pianist Arne Sahlen will present ‘100 Years of Musical Marvels’ at Kimberley… Continue reading

With new garbage truck, recycling options, Kimberley’s garbage volume is down

In June of last year the City of Kimberley rolled out their… Continue reading

Kimberley news recap

The top news stories this week in Kimberley.

VIDEO: Chilliwack school bus driver caught going wrong way at train stop

Witness says driver was trying to sneak bus through train crossing arms, with students on board

Volunteer, First Nations fire departments get $5M for training, gear

Money was part of the province’s Community Emergency Preparedness Fund

Trio of endangered owls hatch at B.C. breeding program

There is hope owls could be released into the wild as soon as next spring

B.C. MLA wants to ban sale of flavoured nicotine juice to stop teens from vaping

Kamloops-South Thompson MLA Todd Stone introduced a private member’s bill in the legislature

Grey whales just making a ‘pit stop’ along B.C. coast, expert says

The whales are likely en route to Alaska, research scientist explains

Transit police officer shot at Surrey SkyTrain station ‘excited to be back at work’

Josh Harms was shot in the arm at Scott Road station on Jan. 30

Woman traumatized after seeing bear carcass disposed of at B.C. landfill

WARNING: Story contains an image that may be disturbing to some readers

Warm weather smashes records along B.C.’s south coast, with more sun to come

Pitt Meadows broke a 140-year-old temperature record on Thursday, according to Environment Canada

Most Read