Saturday marks 11th anniversary of MacFarlane-Taylor murders

Couple were killed near Cranbrook in a case of mistaken identity; murder trial underway in Vancouver

May 29th, 2021, marks the 11th anniversary of the murders of Leanne MacFarlane and Jeffrey Taylor just outside Cranbrook. It’s a date very close to their families’ minds, as the murder trial finally makes its way through court.

“May 29 is 11 years since these tragic murders, and the pain of it feels like yesterday,” wrote MacFarlane’s sister, Wendy Holland, in a release.

Eleven years ago, RCMP were called to a shooting at a rural residence off Highway 3/93 on May 29, 2010.

A woman was found deceased at the scene, while a man in critical condition later died of his injuries. There were early indications that it was a targeted incident; however, the victims were not the intended targets, according to RCMP.

Over the years, investigators and agencies within and outside the RCMP tracked down leads, which led to developments allowing for the identification of suspects and an evidence package that was approved for charges by the B.C. Prosecution Service.

Colin Correia and Sheldon Hunter were arrested in 2018 separately in Alberta, following a police investigation spanning years into the deaths of MacFarlane, 43 and Taylor, 42. They are both charged with first-degree murder for their alleged role in the deaths.

Their trial has been underway in Vancouver since September, although there have been delays due to the pandemic. There are multiple publication bans in place.

“Things are moving along nicely now,” Holland wrote of the trial. “But there are publication bans on right now so not much can be reported until that ends. And then the story will start to come out.”

Holland wanted to thank everyone who has worked and continues to work had “for justice for Leanne and Jeff.”

She also wanted to thank the homicide investigators who have been on the case for the past 11 years.

“This is so hard to deal with at the best of times for everyone in the family,” Holland wrote. “Hopes are for great results.”

The family has a Facebook page dedicated to Leanne and Jeff and the ongoing case — which can be reached here.

