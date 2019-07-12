Save On Foods employees and volunteers are pictured donating $1,082 to Cindy Postnikoff for Military Ames. The funds were raised through a barbecue that took place on the Canada Day weekend in the Platzl. (Corey Bullock/Kimberley Bulletin file).

Save On Foods donates to Kimberley community groups

Save On Foods recently donated over $2,000 to Food Bank and Military Ames.

Kimberley’s Save On Foods has donated to two major community groups through two separate initiatives over the past week.

THey donated $1,802 to Military Ames, after raising funds through a community barbecue that took place on the Canada Day weekend in the Platzl.

Save On Foods also donated $1,220 to the Kimberley Helping Hands Food Bank through the Share it Forward program.

READ MORE: Save On Foods to invest $12 million in new Kimberley store

Previous story
Salmon Arm to fine panhandlers $50 as a last resort

Just Posted

St. Eugene hosts 2019 ISPS Handa Canadian Blind Championship

Blind and partially sighted golfers from all around the world are in Cranbrook for the championships

Cranbrook Fire dept., RCMP attend early morning fire

The Cranbrook Fire Department and RCMP were called to the scene of… Continue reading

The way it was: July 13, 1960

Kimberley News July 13, 1960 Two Fires Reported Despite the long, dry,… Continue reading

MP warns of scam after catching Facebook Messenger imposter account

Wayne Stetski issues warning about an imposter messenger account that is using his profile photo

Interactive, mobile theatre production kicks off this weekend

Comedy Circus is putting on ‘The Great Cuckoo Clock Caper” all summer long.

Earthquake rattles Washington state, felt on B.C.’s south coast

4.6 magnitude quake rattles Seattle shortly before 3 a.m. Friday

Salmon Arm to fine panhandlers $50 as a last resort

Councillors say intention of street solicitation bylaw is not to criminalize poverty

First Nations to own portion of northern B.C. coal terminal as Canada divests

Canada sells 90 per cent of Prince Rupert’s Ridley Island Terminal

Eight Reasons Not to Be a Christian, Part 3

I have written two columns listing some (almost) tongue–in–cheek reasons not to… Continue reading

Trudeau meeting with workers at Trans Mountain terminal in Edmonton

It has been almost a month since the feds gave a second go-ahead to expanding the pipeline

Bountiful child bride sentencing hearing set for next week

James Oler to return to Cranbrook Supreme Court on Monday; crown to present sentencing options

B.C. woman’s ‘Red Dress’ for missing, murdered Indigenous woman interrupts mail delivery

Wendy Chambers received a note that said the red dress hanging in her door was impeding Canada Post delivery

B.C. family sees financial and emotional toll in childhood cancer treatment

Mother of three-year-old Ella discovered EI only allows for 35 weeks despite two years of chemo

B.C. Court of Appeal deems Victoria plastic bag ban bylaw invalid

Appeal Court Justice sides with plastic bag industry

Most Read