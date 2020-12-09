Save On Foods raises over $14,000 for Angel Flight East Kootenay

Pictured is Ted Murrell, Manager of Cranbrook’s Save On Foods, presenting a cheque to Brent Bidston, President and Pilot of Angel Flight East Kootenay on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. Save On Foods locations across the Kootenays have banded together to raise funds for the charity. This year over $14,000 was raised. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman file)

Save On Foods stores across the Kootenays have raised $14,420 through their second annual fundraiser for Angel Flight East Kootenay.

Angel Flight East Kootenay is a fully volunteer-run, registered charity founded by Brent Bidston and Todd Westlake. The service provides air transportation to residents in the East and West Kootenays to medical appointments in Kelowna, free of charge.

This year was the second year that Save On Foods has held the fundraiser, surpassing their original goal of $12,000. Stores in Kimberley, Cranbrook, Sparwood, Fernie, Golden and Nelson participated.

Bidston says that funds raised will purely be spent on providing transportation for patients.

“We are completely volunteer run, there is virtually no overhead so these funds will go directly to transporting patients,” he explained, adding that the majority of the cost is fuel.

Angel Flight began their journey in July of 2019. They were forced to ground flights due to COVID-19 earlier this year, and prior to the shut-down they were averaging about two patients per month.

Since the service started up again at the end of May, Bidston says flight requests have increased by 400 per cent – or two to three patients per week.

Angel Flight relies on the support of the community in order to continue providing their services. For those looking to donate or book a flight, contact Angel Flight by visiting their website at angelflightek.ca.

READ MORE: Angel Flight takes to the skies once more



corey.bullock@cranbrooktownsman.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.