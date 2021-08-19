Save-On-Foods set for third-annual fundraiser for Angel Flight East Kootenay

Save-On-Foods stores in Kimberley, Cranbrook, Sparwood, Fernie, Creston, Golden and Nelson are all collaborating to raise money for Angel Flight East Kootenay.

Angel Flight, started in 2019 by retired Airline Captain Brent Bidston and Todd Weslake, is a volunteer run non-profit organization that flies East Kootenay residents to treatment centres in Kelowna for important appointments.

Often these appointments are only an hour long, but the trip back and forth can take well upwards of 12 hours — a difficult hurdle or even an impossibility for some to get the care they need.

Fundraisers like these allows this organization to get these patients to the appointments infinitely faster, while also negating the need for the patient to have to seek accommodation in Kelowna.

READ MORE: Angel Flight secures RDEK funding for next five years

In 2019, Save-On-Foods set out to raise $12,000 for Angel Flight, but managed to far exceed their goal and raise a whopping $19,000.

READ MORE: Kootenay Save-On-Foods stores raise $19,000 for medical transport service

Then the next year they raised another $14,420 in their second-annual fundraiser.

READ MORE: Save-On-Foods raises over $14,000 for Angel Flight East Kootenay

This year’s fundraiser runs from August 26 to September 9.

Each of the eight store locations will host their own individual fundraiser. Kimberley last year, for example, asked each customer if they’d be willing to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar to go towards Angel Flight.

Visit your local store to find out how you can help support this great organization.



paul.rodgers@kimberleybulletin

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter