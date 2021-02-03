Save On Foods new Kimberley store opens on Thursday, February 4, 2021. Paul Rodgers file

Save On opens brand new store in Kimberley

Grand opening celebrations begin on Thursday, February 4, 2021

Save-On-Foods begins its 2021 expansion plans with the grand opening of a brand-new 25,000-square foot replacement store located in Kimberley on Thursday, February 4th.

READ: Save On Foods to invest $12 million in new Kimberley store

READ: Kimberley City Council approves development permit for new Save On Foods building

Customers and Kimberley residents alike can expect a new and refreshed modern look in the grocery aisles as well as a wide variety of Save-On-Foods’ freshest innovations, including:

  • A fresh meat and seafood department stocked with Western Canadian AAA beef, a large selection of fresh sausages, kabobs, marinated chicken breasts and Ocean wise seafood.
  • A grab ‘n go kitchen with ready to eat meal options, signature sandwiches, homestyle fried chicken and our signature wing bar.
  • A new bakery stocked with baked in store treats, a custom cake program and freshly baked breads made with Western Canadian wheat.

“My team has been working so hard to get our new store ready for business,” said Kimberley store manager Stephanie Ames. “We’ve been part of the community in Kimberley since 1957 and have been going the extra mile for our customers for decades. We are so excited to bring a fresh, new grocery shopping experience to this city.”

Grand opening celebrations kick off on Thursday February 4th and continue all weekend long. Starting February 4th, one lucky shopper will be randomly selected at the checkout each day to win their groceries for free until February 13th.

Save-On-Foods Kimberley is open to all customers with enhanced safety protocols in place from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be investing in this brand-new store for our customers in Kimberley, filled with innovative and exciting offerings,” said Save-On-Foods president Darrell Jones. “I started my career almost 45 years ago as a bag boy in Cranbrook only a short drive away and have a special appreciation for our small-town communities in B.C. We have been part of this Kootenay community for more than 60 years and we can’t wait to go the extra mile for 60 more!”

Save-On-Foods continues its steady path of growth from B.C. to Manitoba. With 181 stores, the Langley, B.C.-based company has opened 37 new stores in the last five years.


