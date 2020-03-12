Save the date: Divas, Diamonds and Dames coming up in April

The fifth Annual Divas, Diamonds & Dames is an annual community fundraising event exclusively for women 19+.

This year’s event will raise funds for Kimberley’s Mark Creek Lions Club. The Kimberley Lions club was chartered in 1947. The Marysville Lions club was chartered in 1954. Mark Creek Lions was formed when Kimberley & Marysville clubs amalgamated in 2010. The Mark Creek Lions support our community by helping kids, seniors, individuals, other service clubs and organizations.

The 5th annual Divas, Diamonds & Dames will be held at Centennial Hall on Saturday, April 25th.

“We are very proud to support the Mark Creek Lions Club for the second time as our fundraiser for 2020,” said event organizer J.J. Johanson. “We have great confidence that the Lions will distribute the funds raised from this great event with the best interests of our community in mind.

“Over the past four years we have supported the Kimberley Splash Park, Military Ames, Sparks Youth Group and the Mark Creek Lions Club. Purchase your ticket prior to March 25 to be entered to WIN a fabulous DIVA basket.”

As women enter the hall they will be treated and spoiled all night long. Entertainment will abound including a great array of music from Ray’s Music for a fun dance party. A fashion show “live auction” showcasing gently loved quality clothing, loads of door prizes, 50/50 and amazing prize raffles from our generous donors & sponsors.

Once the ladies arrive, walking appetizers and tapas will be served throughout the night. For dessert, a chocolate fountain with sugar cookies and fresh fruit. At 12 a.m. hot homemade soup will be served from Bear’s Eatery with fresh baked buns from the new COBS bakery in Cranbrook. Refreshments at the bar include Diva Juice (Vodka), Devil Diva Juice (Tequila), Beer and Wine.

The cost will be $50.

“Dress is semi-formal to formal, we don’t get to dress up in this little town very often, so lets get dressed up for this party ladies,” Johanson said.

Be sure to mark Saturday, April 25th at 6:30 p.m. in your calendar. Tickets are available at Bear’s Eatery, Our Place or the Snowdrift Café in Kimberley. If you would like to contribute to this event with excellent used clothing for the fashion show, raffle prize or cash donation, please contact “JJ” at Bear’s Eatery at 250-427-3412.

Don’t miss this great event to raise funds for our local Mark Creek Lions Club.

