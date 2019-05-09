One man was arrested and released following the May 2 collision at the Douglas/Peace Arch border. (File photo)

Scammers set up fake online fundraiser for family of B.C. border crash victim

Fraudulent GoFundMe page caught and shut down, as real campaign nears $100K goal

Friends of the pastor killed in last week’s fiery crash at the border say someone tried to capitalize on fundraising efforts meant to support Rev. Tom Cheung’s family.

Pastor Peter Teh of Port Moody Pacific Grace MB Church said Thursday that a fake GoFundMe account that closely duplicated one that launched Saturday has been shut down.

“We created a website through the gofundme.com, then someone actually copied the front page and created another one, with a different title,” Teh told Peace Arch News.

“Someone noticed, so we informed GoFundMe and they took it off, immediately.”

Teh did not know if anyone had donated to the second site.

“It’s sad, people taking advantage of such tragedy.”

READ MORE: ‘Loving, generous’ pastor, father identified as South Surrey border-crash victim

He said he was not surprised, however, by the groundswell of support for the original campaign, which aims to raise $100,000 for Cheung’s wife and three children.

As of Thursday afternoon, more than $90,000 had been donated.

It was launched, Teh said, in response to the number of requests to help.

“Even before we created a website, a lot of people were asking how they could help financially,” he said.

Cheung was the breadwinner for his family, and popular with his congregation, Teh said.

“People just love him,” he said.

Teh said the pastor had travelled to the states to pick up some books on May 2, the day of the crash.

He died around 11:30 a.m., after a Porsche Cayenne SUV slammed into the Toyota Sienna van he was driving in the northbound-approach lanes of the Douglas (Peace Arch) border. The vehicles came to rest in a garden that adorns the Peace Arch Park median, and the van burst into flames.

A Washington State man was arrested at the scene, and police announced the following day that he had been released in consultation with the BC Prosecution Service. No further updates have been issued.

Teh, who described Cheung as a friend of more than 20 years, said Cheung’s family only got confirmation from police Wednesday that DNA testing had positively identified their patriarch as the crash victim, “so they are going through a hard time today,” he said.

“If you’re Christian, continue to pray for the family,” he said.

A service has not yet been planned.

Previous story
Trump faces mounting foreign policy challenges around world
Next story
N. Korea fires 2 suspected missiles in possible new warning

Just Posted

Arne Sahlen honours his mother with A Century of Music and Life

Pianist Arne Sahlen will present ‘100 Years of Musical Marvels’ at Kimberley… Continue reading

With new garbage truck, recycling options, Kimberley’s garbage volume is down

In June of last year the City of Kimberley rolled out their… Continue reading

Paper Excellence donates to East Kootenay Foundation for Health

Presentation was made at the Skookumchuck Pulp Mill Thursday

RDEK releases second survey as part of its Solid Waste Management Plan

The survey is focused on waste and recycling costs and options in the East Kootenay.

City receives $700,000 for fire interface work

Earlier this year, the City of Kimberley and its Fire Department decided… Continue reading

B.C. estimates $7 billion laundered in 2018, $5 billion in real estate

Foreign, underground cash may have pushed up average home price 5%

Whitecaps supporters groups continue protests over abuse, harassment allegations

Protests at two previous home games were effective in drawing the attention of the organization

Highway 1 closed near Revelstoke tomorrow for avalanche control

Expect individual closures east of Revelstoke for up to two hours

Grand Forks fire department under investigation for alleged bullying and harassment

WorkSafeBC prevention officer conducts inspection after firefighter makes report

Beyak suspended from Senate over refusal to delete racist letters from website

Lynn Beyak was suspended Thursday without pay

False alarm: Life jacket floating in the water temporarily halts BC ferries’ sailing

Lifeboats were deployed from the Coastal Renaissance to have a closer look, but no person was found

Scammers set up fake online fundraiser for family of B.C. border crash victim

Fraudulent GoFundMe page caught and shut down, as real campaign nears $100K goal

59 arrested, weapons and drugs seized in latest probe by B.C.’s anti-gang unit

Officers with Abbotsford Police and Surrey RCMP were also apart of project Para Bellum

Rescue underway for B.C. whale watching boat off U.S. coast

Seattle Search and Rescue running rescue of 45 people on board

Most Read