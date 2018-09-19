Scheer pushes Trudeau to re-start Energy East pipeline talks

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer questioned the Prime Minister over Trans Mountain project

Conservative leader Andrew Scheer says the Liberal government should re-engage in pipeline discussions with Energy East.

During question period Wednesday, the Tory leader said if Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his government really want to develop the energy sector they will invite Energy East back to the table, scrap the carbon tax and nix Bill C-69.

Cancelled last year, the $12-billion pipeline project was proposed to deliver diluted bitumen from Alberta to Saskatchewan and North Dakota to refineries and port terminals in New Brunswick and possibly Quebec. It would have converted existing gas pipelines, moving Alberta oil to refineries that currently depend on imported oil from Saudi Arabia, Nigeria and other sources.

Scheer made jabs at Trudeau over the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion between Alberta and B.C.

“They bought it without building it, we will build it without having to buy it,” Scheer said.

But Trudeau said the Liberals will not use legislation to push a project through, but instead gain “clarity to build things responsibly.”

