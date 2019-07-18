Health Minister Ginette Petipas Taylor unveiled an overhauled Canada Food Guide in early 2019. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Scheer’s pledge to review new Food Guide challenged by health community

Health Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor issued a statement that accuses Scheer of ‘spreading lies’

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is facing criticism from nutrition experts today after he pledged to review the new Canada Food Guide should the Tories win power this fall.

Scheer, who spoke at an annual meeting of the Dairy Farmers of Canada in Saskatoon on Wednesday, says the process to craft the new version of the document designed to assist Canadians in meeting their dietary needs was flawed and that his party wants to ensure the guide reflects what ”science tells us.”

The Dietitians of Canada tweeted that Canada’s new Food Guide is most definitely based on science, adding it encourages people to eat vegetables, fruits, whole grains and protein foods, including dairy.

The Canadian Digestive Health Foundation says Scheer’s comments were not backed up or founded by any scientific data, adding it supports the current direction of Canada’s Food Guide.

An overhauled version of the document was publicly released in January and did away with food groups and portion sizes, focusing instead on broader guidelines including eating more plant-based protein and drinking more water.

Health Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor issued a statement that accuses Scheer of “spreading lies” about the guide and says it was enthusiastically welcomed by Canadians and celebrated as a world-leading document.

The Canadian Press

