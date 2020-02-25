Superintendent of School District 6 Paul Carriere is retiring and Karen Shipka will be taking over this summer. SD6 file

School District 6 announces new superintendent

Karen Shipka will be taking on superintdent’s job this August

The Board of School District No. 6 (Rocky Mountain) has announced that they have completed the hiring process for a new Superintendent of Schools.

Ms. Karen Shipka has been appointed Superintendent of Schools, effective August 1, 2020, following the retirement of current Superintendent Paul Carriere.

During Carriere’s career, he served as the Principal of Edgewater and Radium Elementary, and Golden Secondary Schools. From 2005 to 2010, Carriere was the Assistant Superintendent, Human Resources and Technology. Since August 1, 2010, he has been Superintendent of Schools and during his tenure he has led the district in realizing increased student success. Over these years, Rocky Mountain has seen improved graduation rates, the establishment of an aboriginal education enhancement agreement, as well as enhanced and expanded programming in international education.The District is recognized provincially for this success and for its innovative practices. The Board of Education extends appreciation to Paul for his leadership and dedication to SD6 and wishes him well in his retirement, they said in a press release.

Karen Shipka has been the Deputy Superintendent, Human Resources and Learning, Grande Yellowhead Public School Division #77 in Alberta since 2014 She has responsibility for all functions related to Human Resources and Payroll, and for the Learning portfolio, including Curriculum and Assessment, Inclusive Education, Indigenous Education and Technology Services. Prior to her current position Karen was director, Engagement Branch, Alberta Education, providing leadership for parent and student engagement strategies. Fro m2006 to 2014, Karen held several senior management positions in Alberta Education with responsibilities for leadership excellence, workforce planning and school technology. As a Learning Consultant with Edmonton Catholic Schools, Karen led a team of professionals providing coaching and mentorship to teachers focusing on effective use of technology for learning. Ms. Shipka began her career as a teacher in grades three to six with Edmonton Catholic Schools. She holds Bachelor of Education and Master of Education degrees from the University of Alberta.

Throughout her career Ms. Shipka has been engaged in leadership initiatives in school divisions, in Alberta Education and with professional organizations. She is currently Vice-President of the College of Alberta School Superintendents.

Education

