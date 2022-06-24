School District 6 Child Care Implementation Plan

There may be more options for after school child care in Kimberley and throughout SD6 as the District is developing a multi-year child care implementation plan.

The Ministry of Education and Child Care has been strongly encouraging school districts to provide after school programming in schools and to create up to five daycare spaces on school grounds.

The first step of this plan involves working in partnership with third-party providers to offer after-school care in several schools across the District. Once third-party providers have licensing and staffing secured, information will be sent to families regarding locations, times, and how to register their children.

At the moment, SD6 is polling families to gauge interest in potential child care spaces at the following schools: Marysville Elementary, Lindsay Park and McKim Middle School in Kimberley; Windermere Elementary, Eileen Madson Primary School in Invermere, Edgewater Elementary, Nicholson Elementary and Alexander Park Elementary School in Golden.

The next step is to apply to the Child Care BC New Spaces fund.

The District is in the early stages of reviewing the application process in order to secure funds to begin build childcare facilities across the district.

“The District is planning to submit applications this summer for New Spaces Funds and we will not have any timelines until we receive approval,” said Crystal MacLeod, Director of Early Learning and Child Care for SD6. “Once we have approval, we can plan our next steps and more information will come out in the fall.”

READ: Applications open for $10-a-day child care as B.C. doubles number of spaces available

READ: B.C. Budget: Child care fees for infants, toddlers dropping to $20 per day by 2023

a



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter