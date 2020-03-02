School officials close Colville schools amid coronavirus fears

An individual in Colville is being tested for possible exposure to the coronavirus.

Officials in a Washington state city south of Rossland have closed all schools in the area due to a coronavirus scare.

“This is a very important message from the Colville School District,” says a news release from the county health department released on the weekend. “In consultation with the NE Tri County Health Officer and Tri County Health Department, all Colville School District Schools will be closed … Monday, March 2.”

Officials say a person is under investigation for COVID-19 and they are awaiting test results.

“Schools will be closed until we receive the test results,” the release says. “Testing could take from one to three days.”

School district officials say that as a precaution they will use this time to disinfect the buildings.

They’ve also cancelled sporting events, field trips, pre-school and before-or-after school activities.

“We will update you as soon as we have viable information,” the release says.

Additional information will be available on the school district web page or on the Tri County Health Department web page.

Colville is about 80 km south of the Frontier-Paterson border crossing.

SEE: Tri-Country Health Department

