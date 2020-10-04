Screening mammography in the van is similar to that offered in the hospital. (Submitted)

Screening Mammography Van will be in Kimberley week of October 5, 2020

Call 1-800-663-9203 for appointment

While people have been rightly fixated on the COVID-19 pandemic, health professionals have also been urging that people continue to monitor their overall health as well. This includes all your regular yearly checkups and more.

The BC Cancer Service mobile mammography unit was briefly put on hold, but is now touring the province again and will be in Kimberley the week of October 5 to 10, 2020.

The unit will be parked at 400 Stemwinder Drive, at Mountain Spirit Resort.

Call 1-800-663-9203 to book an appointment.

There are several measures in place to ensure safety for staff and patients.

• To support physical distancing, please attend your appointment by yourself if possible.

• Please do not attend your appointment if you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms (more information available at bccdc.ca). Instead, please call 1-800-663-9203 to re-book.

• If you have a face mask (surgical or home-made), you can wear it to your appointment.

• Please arrive no earlier than 5 minutes before your scheduled appointment.

• You may be greeted at the building or facility entrance by staff with questions about any symptoms you might have.

• To minimize the time you are in the waiting room and to help stop the spread of germs, we have temporarily discontinued paper information surveys.

• Once inside the screening centre, please follow any infection control procedures that staff may provide.

• Please do not bring food, beverages or reading materials to your appointment.

• Healthcare staff will be wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) to protect you and others.

• Please protect yourself and others by practicing physical distancing when waiting for your appointment. Remember to maintain two metres distance (6 feet) from others. Screening centres have arranged their waiting and changing areas to support physical distancing.

• Your screening mammography technologist will need to come within two metres to help position you for your mammogram. They will be wearing PPE to protect you and others.

• Please leave the screening centre right after your appointment.

• Your screening results will be sent to you and your health care provider within approximately 3 weeks.

Screening Mammography Van will be in Kimberley week of October 5, 2020

