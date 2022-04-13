A bronze sculpture by artist Marie Khouri was stolen from outside the B.C. Children’s Hospital on the night of April 3. (Courtesy B.C. Children’s Hospital)

Sculpture stolen from B.C. Children’s Hospital weeks after being donated

Bronze artwork went missing from outside the Oak Street entrance on April 3

A valuable piece of art is missing from the B.C. Children’s Hospital.

The bronze sculpture by artist Marie Khouri was donated to the hospital just weeks ago and was on display in the garden outside the Oak Street entrance to help create a welcoming environment for young patients and their families.

“It was intended to create a small space of outdoor sanctuary, rest and reflection…” the hospital said in a news release.

On the night of April 3 though, it was stolen.

The piece was originally donated to the hospital by Khouri for fundraising purposes in 2019. In March, the purchaser of the piece donated it back to the hospital.

Anyone with information about the theft can contact the Vancouver Police Department at 604-717-3321.

