SD6 meet for District Day of Learning prior to school starting

SD6 staff met in person for the first time in four years for the District Day of Learning, prior to school opening. The event was held at David Thompson Secondary School in Invermere on August 31, 2022.

The began with the Shuswap Dancers and the keynote addresswasdelivered by KevinLamoureaux.

The focus of the day was Truth and Reconciliation and staff met with local knowledge keepers, teachers and district leadership.

Teachers and exempt staff were given the opportunity to choose two of the following learning sessions to participate in:

• Indigenous content and perspectives in numeracy across grades – Kristin Insull

• Indigenous considerations for early learning programming – Crystal MacLeod

• Choosing appropriate resources for Indigenous learning – Jenna Jasek

• Métis Jigging – Caren Nagao

• Joint Early Intervention Services and the role of the Public Education Benefits Trust – Ray Parker

• Truth and Reconciliation in organizational culture – Amanda Garand

• Indigenous secondary graduation requirement – Trent Dolgopol

• Indigenous content and classroom success stories – Lizzie Midyette

• Indigenous education from the LGBTQIA2S+ perspective – Smokii Sumac

• Shuswap Band water based biology projects and initiatives – John Bisset

• Shuswap Band land based biology projects and initiatives – Rhiannon Kirton

• Secwépemc history – Dianna Coté

• Governance and treaty relations – Mark Thomas

• Métis history and identity – Deb Fischer

• Decolonization in the primary classroom – Vicki Baller

In addition to these learning opportunities, the Operations staff had a special afternoon of learning planned at J. Alfred Laird Elementary School.

Teachers and staff welcomed students back to the classroom on Tuesday, September 6. This year, the District is looking forward to re-imagining and re-energizing learning for all of its students as we emerge from pandemic.

