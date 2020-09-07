A quick daily health check for students. SD6 file

SD6 provides health check list for parents

If a child has any of these symptoms, please do not send them to school

SD6 has provided an example of a daily health check for parents and caregivers to run through each day before sending their child to school.

The first section deals with symptoms. Parents and caregivers are asked to run through a quick checklist. If the students has any of the symptoms listed, do not send them to school. The exception would be for symptoms due to a pre-existing condition, such as sneezing for allergies.

The symptoms are:

Fever, chills, cough or worsening of chronic cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, runny nose/stuffy nose, loss of sense of smell or taste, headache, fatigue, diarrhea, loss of appetite, nausea and vomiting, muscle aches, conjunctivitis (pink eye), dizziness, confusion, abdominal pain, skin rashes or discoloration of fingers or toes.

Students should also stay home if anyone in their household has returned from travel outside of Canada in the last 14 days, or if anyone in the household has confirmed contact with a person confirmed to have COVID-19.

READ: SD6 return to school plan completed


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Crews fight growing California wildfires, including one caused by pyrotechnic gender reveal
Next story
Increase in average daily COVID-19 cases ‘a concern’ for Canada’s top doctor

Just Posted

SD6 provides health check list for parents

If a child has any of these symptoms, please do not send them to school

Doctor Creek wildfire grows to estimated 79 square kilometres

More accurate mapping completed Sunday as crews prepare for forecasted high winds

Wildsight’s Bergenske appointed to Minister’s Wildlife Advisory Council

Last week it was announced that Wildsight’s Conservation Director John Bergenske has been appointed to the Council by Doug Donaldson, Minister of Forest, Lands, Natural Resources and Rural Development.

Kimberley Fire Department extinguishes fire along Highway 95A near Forest Crowne

Cause of fire as yet unknown

QUIZ: How much do you really know about work and labour

The Labour Day weekend, in early September, is a time to celebrate workers

Increase in average daily COVID-19 cases ‘a concern’ for Canada’s top doctor

B.C. has seen high daily case numbers in recent weeks

One woman dead, one injured in separate falls while hiking in upper Squamish Valley

Both women were in the Sigurd Trail area

B.C. families of neurodiverse kids left scrambling before school starts: advocates

Advocates say they’d like to see school districts reaching out to families directly to build educational plans

Several people in hospital after multi-vehicle crash involving Lamborghini on Sea-to-Sky

Children remain in stable condition after collision

Workers groups mark Labour Day with push for changes in Liberals’ throne speech

Labour Day itself normally includes marches through major cities, picnics and gatherings,

Strong winds, gusts expected to hit central and southern B.C. on Labour Day

Winds are expected to peak Monday morning but conditions could remain gusty throughout the day

‘I definitely cried’: Mother orca that carried her dead calf for 17 days gives birth again

Baby J57 spotted in B.C. waters on Saturday

Flu vaccine orders up in Canada as simultaneous COVID and flu infections feared

Recent study shows the pandemic may be pushing more people to get flu vaccine

Alaskans fined, taken to U.S. after allegedly violating Quarantine Act in B.C.

Spokeswoman Dawn Roberts says a vehicle with Alaska licence plates sparked suspicion

Most Read