SD6 receives funding for Kimberley schools

Rocky Mountain School District 6 is receiving funding from several different streams for a total of $1,776,068. Under the School Enhancement Program there will HVAC upgrades at the Blarchmont Elementary building, which currently houses the College of the Rockies as well as a daycare and other programs. The building is still owned by SD^. There will also be roofing upgrades at Selkirk Secondary.

Under the Carbon Neutral Program, LED lighting upgrades will be made at Marysville Elementary.

And under the Bus Acquisition Program, the school district will receive two new buses. One of those buses is the previously announced electric bus.

“With over 1,500 public schools throughout our province, maintaining and improving our facilities is a critical priority to ensure students are learning in healthy, efficient and positive environments, no matter where they live,” said Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Education. “From ventilation and heating, to energy efficiency and lighting, increased maintenance funding allows districts to tackle immediate priorities and focus on providing the best learning experience possible for every B.C. student.”

The funding streams will provide HVAC upgrades to 84 schools, electrical systems upgrades at 66 schools and energy system upgrades at 26 schools.

In total, approximately $240.5 million in maintenance grants are being distributed, of which $15 million is being used to purchase over 100 buses.

With a file from Trevor Crawley

