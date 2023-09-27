SD6 submits progress reports to Ministry

Each year school districts across the province are required by the Ministry to submit strategic plans and an Enhancing Student Learning Report. This is part of the legislation called The Framework for Enhancing Student Learning.

SD6, which serves all communities from Kimberley to Golden, including 18 schools, has now submitted their 2223-24 to 2026-27 strategic planned the 2022-23 Enhancing Student Learning Report to the Ministry of Education and Child Care.

The Enhancing Student Learning report shows growth and improvement in the following areas:

• Growth in all areas of feeling safe, welcome, and a sense of belonging in all age groups of the Provincial Student Learning Survey

• 86% graduation rate for Indigenous learners, an all-time high.

• 5-year high for completion rate of Non-Indigenous learners at 92% • Three-year high for completion rate of students with diverse needs

• Growth trend on the Graduation Numeracy Assessment Grade 10 over four years with a 25% total gain in achievement since year one.

• 98% successful transition rate between grades in the graduation program (Grades 10-12)

• Grade 4 and 7 Literacy and Numeracy achievement on Foundation Skills Assessment (FSA) ahead of provincial achievement trends

“The data shows that the School District is moving student outcomes in the right direction,” said Board Chair Amber Byklum. “This is a testament to the commitment that teachers, support staff, school administration, district principals and vice principals, and senior administration have to our student outcomes”.

District Superintendent Karen Shipka says that seeing the graduation rate rise for Indigenous learners gives her great hope.

“We still have work to do but this is not possible without the focused investment and work of District Vice Principal of Indigenous Learning and Equity, Jenna Jasek, and our Indigenous Education Support Workers. There is still lots of work to do but I am looking forward to seeing improvements in our targeted areas of numeracy and literacy.”

The School District also submitted to the Ministry of Education the 2023-24 to 2026-27 strategic plan. The strategic plan is a culmination of community engagements held in the spring of 2023 at all schools with stakeholders and families. Based on the strategic plan, next year’s Operational Plan has also been developed. Visit the Rocky Mountain School District No. 6 website to review all reports and plans.