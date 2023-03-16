SD6 to receive $1.3 million in funding for new bus, roof and electrical upgrades

The provincial Ministry of Education is providing $261.1 million in funding to school districts for school maintenance projects, including upgrades to heating, ventilation and air-conditions systems. Funding is also being made available for energy and electrical upgrades that lower school districts’ carbon emissions.

There is also $13 million in funding being made available for new school buses, one of which will go to SD6.

In all, SD6 will receive $1.3 million for roofing upgrades at Marysville Elementary, electrical upgrades at McKim Middle School and Nicholson Elementary and the new bus.

“We are making historic investments in school capital projects across the province,” said Rachna Singh, Minister of Education. “Schools are the cornerstones of our communities, and our government is continuing to invest in our school infrastructure to ensure that our kids have clean, safe, modern places to learn, grow and play.”



