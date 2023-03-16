Marysville Elementary. Bulletin file

Marysville Elementary. Bulletin file

SD6 to receive $1.3 million in funding for new bus, roof and electrical upgrades

The provincial Ministry of Education is providing $261.1 million in funding to school districts for school maintenance projects, including upgrades to heating, ventilation and air-conditions systems. Funding is also being made available for energy and electrical upgrades that lower school districts’ carbon emissions.

There is also $13 million in funding being made available for new school buses, one of which will go to SD6.

In all, SD6 will receive $1.3 million for roofing upgrades at Marysville Elementary, electrical upgrades at McKim Middle School and Nicholson Elementary and the new bus.

“We are making historic investments in school capital projects across the province,” said Rachna Singh, Minister of Education. “Schools are the cornerstones of our communities, and our government is continuing to invest in our school infrastructure to ensure that our kids have clean, safe, modern places to learn, grow and play.”


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘If I can go, I go’: Nelson ER doctor saves lives in his spare time

Just Posted

Marysville Elementary. Bulletin file
SD6 to receive $1.3 million in funding for new bus, roof and electrical upgrades

Kimberley Mayor Don McCormick. Bulletin file
Kimberley Mayor talks need for development

Congratulations to the U15 Dynamiters, comprised of players from Cranbrook, Kimberley and Baynes Lake, for winning their East Kootenay League Banner tournament in Golden
U15 Dynamiters win East Kootenay League Banner tournament

The Kimberley Nordic Club hosted the annual Nordic Fest on Sunday, Mar. 12.
Nordic Fest at the Kimberley Nordic Club

Pop-up banner image