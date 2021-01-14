Sea to Sky Gondola plans to reopen in late spring, early summer

The “Chief” is pictured in the background near the top of the newly built Sea to Sky Gondola in Squamish, B.C. on Tuesday, April 29, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan HaywardThe “Chief” is pictured in the background near the top of the newly built Sea to Sky Gondola in Squamish, B.C. on Tuesday, April 29, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
A gondola car rests on its side on the mountain after a cable snapped overnight at the Sea to Sky Gondola causing cable cars to crash to the ground below in Squamish, B.C., on Saturday, August 10, 2019. No injuries were reported and the gondola has been closed by operators for the foreseeable future. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl DyckA gondola car rests on its side on the mountain after a cable snapped overnight at the Sea to Sky Gondola causing cable cars to crash to the ground below in Squamish, B.C., on Saturday, August 10, 2019. No injuries were reported and the gondola has been closed by operators for the foreseeable future. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Downed cable hangs on a tower at the Sea to Sky Gondola in Squamish, B.C. Monday, September 14, 2020. Vandals cut the main gondola cable again for the second time in two years shutting down the attraction. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan HaywardDowned cable hangs on a tower at the Sea to Sky Gondola in Squamish, B.C. Monday, September 14, 2020. Vandals cut the main gondola cable again for the second time in two years shutting down the attraction. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

The Sea to Sky Gondola is anticipating a late spring or early summer reopening date, the company said in an update on its website in January.

“The complicated clean-up process has been completed, and orders have been placed for new cable and 25 new cabins,” the company said. “The new cable is en route to Squamish while our cabin supplier, Swiss-based CWA, will be providing us with a timeline for delivery of the new cabins soon.”

The reopened gondola will have additional security measures that the company called “extraordinary in the lift industry.” It did not disclosed details, citing security concerns after two incidents where the gondola line was cut that happened just over a year apart; the first time in August 2019 and the second in September 2020.

As construction is in progress, the base area, parking lot, Sea to Sky Gondola gift shop, Basecamp Cafe, guest services, and Shannon Falls Connector Trail will all be closed from Jan. 18 to Jan. 28.

The RCMP probe into the two vandalism incidents is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Gondola Information phone line at 604-892-6122 or email GONDOLA.INFO@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at www.solvecrime.ca.

READ MORE: $250K reward offered as investigation continues into Sea to Sky Gondola vandalism

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

